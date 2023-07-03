Bobcat that attacked camp counselor at CT state park tests positive for rabies: DEEP

A bobcat attacked a staff member during a Wilderness School outing at Selden Neck Island in Selden Neck State Park in Lyme early Friday morning, according to the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The animal attacked the victim as he was sleeping in a hammock.

DEEP said three adults who were leading a group of youth campers at the time of the attack, including the person who was attacked, killed the bobcat.

All three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment. DEEP said they do not believe any of the youth campers came into contact with the bobcat.

The state Department of Children and Families said three seasonal staff members from the Wilderness School were attacked while on an off-site expedition with local youth.

"Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams said in a statement.

DCF said the Wilderness School is a prevention, intervention and transition program for adolescents across Connecticut and the group was in an authorized area for camping.

The school offers year-round wilderness programs, ranging from one-day to 20-day expeditions that include hiking, camping, canoeing and other experiences.

The park is on an island and it is only accessible from the water. The Deep River Fire Department and DEEP EnCon Police transported all the campers off the island.

“We are grateful for the assistance provided by first responders and for our partners at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for their collaboration,” Williams said in a statement.

On Monday, DEEP says the State Public Health lab results determined the bobcat tested positive for rabies.