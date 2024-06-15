A police officer in Joliet, Illinois, recently went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue a snapping turtle from a dire situation.

The Joliet Police Department posted a video on Facebook Thursday showing an officer's encounter with the rather large reptile, which took place last month near Rock Run Greenway Trail.

Body-worn camera footage dated May 18 shows the officer approaching the turtle and providing it some direction as his department vehicle blocks traffic.

"Go back the other way, come on," the officer says. "No no."

The officer then carefully picks the turtle up - placing one hand on each side of its body. At that point, the turtle bobs his head up and down, prompting the officer to offer a message of reassurance.

"You're fine," the officer says.

The officer then gently places the reptile down on the sidewalk near the grassy area it was heading toward.

Joliet police shared the video of the special "police escort" to remind drivers that animals and wildlife may wander into traffic - especially during the spring and summer.