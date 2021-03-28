Body Found Floating in Lake at Mount Tom State Park: State Police

Connecticut state police said they are investigating after a body was found floating in the water at Mount Tom State Park.

Police said they found the body floating in the lake in the Litchfield area.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to troopers.

State police said they are in the very beginning stages on their investigation and will provide more details as they become available.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The park runs through the towns of Washington, Litchfield and Morris.