Massachusetts

Body found on hiking trail in Orange, Mass.

The person's identity has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Police are investigating after a body was found on a hiking trail in Orange, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office told WWLP that a 59-year-old man from Orange discovered a man's body on a hiking trail on Tully Mountain. The person's identity has not been released.

No foul play is suspected, the district attorney's office said, and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 13 hours ago

Man accused of posing as Uber driver, raping woman leaving Boston nightclub

Massachusetts 12 hours ago

Putting the FBI's latest crime data into context, in Mass. and across US

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us