MEMPHIS

Body of Missing Memphis Jogger Eliza Fletcher Identified

NBC affiliate WMC/Action News 5

body found in the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run on Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were announced against a man in the alleged kidnapping case.

On Sunday, Memphis police announced that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance.

Police have said that around 4:20 a.m. Friday, a person approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark sport-utility vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

MEMPHISTennesseeEliza Fletcher
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us