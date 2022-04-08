Operation Varsity Blues

Test Taker Gets Prison; Coach Convicted in Admissions Scam

The sentence for Mark Riddell was what U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ office had recommended to the judge

By Philip Marcelo

Mark Riddell departs federal court Friday, April 12, 2019, in Boston, after pleading guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A former Florida prep school administrator has been sentenced to prison and a University of Southern California water polo coach has been convicted in the long running college admissions bribery scandal. Mark Riddell was sentenced to four months in federal prison while former USC coach Jovan Vavic was convicted of fraud and bribery counts Friday in Boston federal court. Riddell apologized for his actions during his sentencing, but Vavic declined to comment after his verdict. Prosecutors said the jury's decision is the final conviction in the case that implicated nearly 60 wealthy parents, prominent coaches and school officials at elite schools.

