Box Truck Carrying Amazon Packages Overturns in NH

A box truck carrying Amazon packages overturned in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning due to slick roadways caused by the storm that hit the state overnight.

State police said in a Facebook post around 6:30 a.m. that they were on scene with the overturned truck on Route 4. One lane was able to remain open but the road was closed for a short time so the truck could be removed.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

"As the snow has changed to rain, slick roadways are creating hazardous driving conditions," state police said.

State police said that between 5 p.m. on Wednesday when the storm started and 5 a.m. Thursday, they responded to over 50 weather-related calls.

No further details were released.