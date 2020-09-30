Brad Parscale Steps Down From Trump Campaign to Get ‘Help' After Police Incident

Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has stepped down from Trump's re-election campaign and his digital firm to focus on getting “help,” a senior campaign official confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.

Parscale, 44, also confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in a statement.

Parscale was taken to a hospital Sunday after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening to harm himself, authorities said.

