Brazen Attacker Arrested for Alleged Daylight Rape Attempt on Subway Platform: NYPD

Police released disturbing video of a "random attack" committed by an alleged attempted rapist they say occurred in broad daylight on a Manhattan subway platform.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington Av-63 Street Subway Station, according to the NYPD. By Sunday afternoon, NYPD officials announced the suspect's arrest and charges related to the assault.

Police allege Jose Reyes grabbed the victim from behind as she waited for the train, then threw her down and got on top of her in an attempt to spread her legs.

Investigators say he ran off after a crowd of bystanders noticed what was happening. Police credit the help of a good Samaritan as well as three tipsters for aiding in the arrest of the suspect.

.@NYPDSVU arrests Jose Reyes in attempted rape; facial recognition aided in the arrest, he was previously arrested earlier this year and matched the mugshot, according to @NYPDDetectives. https://t.co/9ISy9BCkPR — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspected rapist fled the platform wearing sunglasses, a black long sleeve shirt and dark cargo pants, according to police.

"This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system," said Abbey Collins, a spokesperson for the MTA. "The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The NYPD has encouraged anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact authorities.

This is an additional photo of the suspect- If you were one of the witnesses who stepped in and saved the victim from further harm, we’d like to hear from you- You can DM @NYPDTips (for Spanish, call 888-57-PISTA)- and please call 911 immediately if you spot him pic.twitter.com/kmlMSSs1Wv — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020

Police officials scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference Sunday to deliver an announcement from 1 Police Plaza.