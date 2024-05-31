Breaking down Michelle Troconis' charges ahead of sentencing

On Friday, Michelle Troconis will be sentenced on several charges connected to the disappearance and presumed murder of Jennifer Dulos.

Five years have passed since Dulos, a mother of five, disappeared after dropping her children off at school. There has been no sign of her since the morning of May 24, 2019. Last year, a probate judge declared her legally dead.

Police believe that Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was responsible for her death. They said he waited for her to return home that morning, attacked her in the garage of the New Canaan home she was living in, then tried to clean up the scene and drove off with her body in her SUV. That vehicle was later found abandoned at a local park.

Fotis died after attempting suicide soon after he was charged with Jennifer’s murder. He had denied the charge prior to his death.

When Jennifer disappeared, the couple was going through contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

Fotis and Troconis were dating at the time.

Prosecutors alleged that Troconis must have known about the plot beforehand because she answered Fotis Dulos' cell phone on the morning of May 24 when he allegedly was in New Canaan — suggesting she helped him with an alibi. He had left his phone at their home in Farmington, about 70 miles away near Hartford, prosecutors said.

Later that day, Troconis accompanied Fotis Dulos to Hartford, where he disposed of several garbage bags in random locations — a trip partially recorded by surveillance cameras.

Troconis' attorney said she had no idea what Fotis Dulos was doing or what was in the bags.

In March, a jury found Troconis guilty of conspiracy to murder Jennifer and five other counts after more than two full days of deliberating. She faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

The charges

She was found guilty of the following charges:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit murder

Count 2: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

Count 3: Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

Count 4: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

Count 5: Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

Count 6: Second-degree hindering prosecution

