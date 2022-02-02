Bridget Moynahan Marks Ex Tom Brady's Retirement With Sweet Post

Sure, Tom Brady may have announced his retirement after a few days of confusion and rumors, but his ex believes he's still got a lot ahead of him.

Bridget Moynahan wished her former boyfriend the best on his retirement in a post she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“So proud of @tombrady,” she captioned a picture of him in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

The “Blue Bloods” actor and the seven-time Super Bowl winner dated in the mid-2000s. She gave birth to their son, Jack, 14, in 2007, after they had broken up. The two have remained cordial, with Moynahan even congratulating Brady after he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory last year.

Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Brady has also showed appreciation for Moynahan by honoring her on Mother's Day last year. He also wished her a happy birthday when she turned 50 in 2021.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, also marked her husband’s retirement in an Instagram post that featured them with Jack and the two kids they have together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

“So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” she wrote.

“As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss,” she added.

