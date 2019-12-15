Britney Spears Asks Trolls to Stop Sharing ‘Mean Comments’ About Her

Britney Spears is tired of people commenting on her social media posts, especially those who only want to share hateful things online. And with 2019 coming to a close, we don't blame the pop princess for wanting to start the new decade with a fresh, clean slate.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old star revealed just how fed up she was with internet trolls.

"Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things," she began her post, alongside a video of her showing off her Christmas decorations. "If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!!"

"There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people," she continued with three accompanying crying emojis. "Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless !!!!!"

Britney Spears Is ''Working Hard'' for More Custody of Her And Kevin Federline's Kids

Additionally, Sam Asghari defended his girlfriend and responded with his own message for the Grammy winner's haters.

"It's so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture," he wrote. "#haterplease."

This isn't the first time the 25-year-old has praised his longtime love.

Earlier this month, Sam took to social media to gush over the princess of pop on her birthday.

"We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE," he wrote. "There's a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you're my princess. Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice. you get it?"

News of Spears wanting to have more positive energy comes less than a week after a source revealed she's making it her "mission" to have more time with her two sons, Jayden, 13, and Sean, 14.

At this time, the 38-year-old icon has 30%, unsupervised custodial rights of her teenage boys, while Kevin Federline has the majority of custody. The former couple previously had 50-50 custody, but that was prior to September's change in their co-parenting agreement.

"Britney would love to have more custody of the boys. She hates that Kevin has them more and she feels like it's a very lopsided arrangement that is not fair to her," an insider previously shared with us. "She is their mom and these are important years in their lives that she wants to be there for them. She feels she should have them just as much time with them as Kevin."