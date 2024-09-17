Los Angeles

Dog survives after doctors removed several socks, rocks and a toy from her stomach

Doctors removed eight socks, several rocks and a toy from Brooklyn's stomach.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many dog owners may understand it takes extra effort — and vigilance — to prevent their fur-baby from grabbing food scraps from tables or countertops. 

But one Cane Corso in California turned out to have quite the appetite for unusual and inedible things.

Socks, rocks and a toy were found inside the stomach of Brooklyn when the 8-year-old Cane Corso arrived at the Ventura County Animal Services.

As the doctors were concerned about Brooklyn's emaciation, they took an X-ray image and learned eight socks, several rocks and a toy the dog had somehow swallowed were preventing her from absorbing nutrients from food. 

“Although it's unclear why she consumed these items, we are excited to share the 3-hour surgery to remove these items went well,” the Ventura County Animal Services said. “While under anesthesia Brooklyn also had an ulcer repaired and was spayed.”

Within just days after the surgery, Brooklyn gained nearly 4 pounds.

Brooklyn is now recovering at the West Coast Cane Corso Rescue in Northern California as the nonprofit provides ongoing care and treatment, preparing for her eventual adoption.

