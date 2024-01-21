Buildings in West Hartford, Conn. vandalized during pro-Palestinian rally: police

A pro-Palestine rally led to vandalism in West Hartford Center on Sunday.

According to police, about 150 people participated in the rally that began at West Hartford Town Hall at 50 South Main Street.

The group then moved through parts of West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square, police said.

Some of the protestors posted signs at 65 LaSalle Road and the building was also vandalized with red paint, according to police.

The signs appeared to be targeting Eagle Investment Systems. Some of the signs read "Eagle Investment Systems is funding genocide" and "Shut ELBIT down.

Elbit Systems is a company that produces drones and other electronics which holds multiple contracts with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, according to its website.

BNY Mellon, the parent company of Eagle Investment Systems, released a statement Sunday:

“Protestors targeting BNY Mellon may not have the right facts. We do not invest in Elbit Systems as it is not part of our securities portfolio. The safety and wellbeing of our employees and clients continues to be our highest priority.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.