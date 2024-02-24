Grab a bite and see a show in a Mass. tavern that dates to 1740

The immediate Boston area can get pretty congested, but once you head west of Boston (and especially past Interstate 495), the landscape begins to change quite a bit, from busy city streets to leafy suburbs to wide open spaces where homes and streetlights are few and far between.

And you really don’t have to go far to get a taste of the rural life – some towns in north-central Massachusetts have fewer than 10,000 people and very little commercial development, including the blink-and-you-miss-it community of Shirley.

Tucked away in a hilly area just north of Route 2 and less than 10 miles west of I-495, this tiny town is mostly wooded, and popular with both bikers and motorcyclists, thanks to the mostly empty and winding roads found here, including a particularly quiet stretch of Route 2A that heads toward Ayer to the east and Lunenburg to the west.

Shirley, like many other towns in the state, also has quite a bit of history. It was settled in the early 1700s and has a number of structures from the 18th and 19th centuries, including within a couple of charming historic districts.

One very old building can be found along Route 2A in the northern part of the community: a former tavern and inn that’s home to a restaurant, bar and entertainment venue that has about as much charm as any dining spot in the entire state. The Bull Run seems to remain a bit of a hidden gem, known mainly to locals, music lovers and those in the know.

Residing in a structure that dates all the way back to 1740, the Bull Run sits along the side of a mostly wooded section of Route 2A not all that far from the Lunenburg line. Its building has the look of an old carriage house, and this stretch of Route 2A was indeed part of a carriage route back in the 19th century.

The color of the exterior is the type of faded red found all over New England and is often used for barns throughout the region. The two chimneys emanating from the roof add to its colonial look, while a giant fake bull sits above the front entrance area, adding a little charming kitschiness to the place.

PHOTOS: Bull Run, Shirley's historic bar-restaurant-venue

Behind the Bull Run are a couple of parking areas, and it's almost worth parking in the far lot just for the short ride which will take you through a classic New England covered bridge that goes over a little brook that’s lit up at night.

The Bull Run looks pretty large from the outside, and it feels even bigger inside, though much of the space is used for private events, functions and the aforementioned live music. Entering the main floor from the front, you’ll see a tavern and dining area that is absolutely loaded with character, complete with a working fireplace, wooden beams, exposed brick, an old wooden floor and a piano that’s used for a more intimate version of live music than in the main concert hall (more on that in a bit).

The bar itself is so full of charm that it’s possible to forget about the rest of the place and just hang with a bite to eat and a drink while chatting with the bartenders. It is a perfect place to go on a rainy or snowy afternoon where you can warm up and soak in the old-fashioned atmosphere.

The tavern section may be something special in of itself, but there’s much more to the Bull Run, as it has several rooms on multiple floors. Three rooms can be found above the tavern and restaurant area and all are used for events and functions (one room is also used for live music) while two rooms lie underneath the main floor and are also used as event spaces.

The largest room — and the main space for concerts — is a short walk from the tavern and dining area on the main floor. This is where you’ll see some well-known local, regional and national acts playing everything from rock to blues to jazz to folk to country and more. The concert hall has its own menu, though people who come to the Bull Run for a show also have the option to dine in the tavern/restaurant area instead.

Speaking of food, the Bull Run offers an eclectic menu that leans toward farm-to-table, as many ingredients come from local businesses, including countless New England farms, and most of the food is scratch-made. The tavern dinner menu, which is available Wednesday through Sunday (the place is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays), includes a mix of pub grub, comfort food and New American fare with such popular items as Rhode Island-style fried calamari, cheddar and bacon tots, which are actually more like logs than tots, freshly baked warm pretzels with beer cheese, an aromatic truffled cheddar popcorn appetizer (which is a signature dish here), a juicy smoked cheddar burger on a brioche bun, a classic prime rib dinner which comes with a popover, grilled apple brine pork chops, a hearty chicken parmigiana plate with linguini, pizza with an array of toppings, a substantial reuben with housemade sauerkraut and an absolutely sinful maple walnut cake.

The concert menu at the Bull Run is, to an extent, a more condensed version of the tavern menu, though it has items not found on that menu such as pulled pork tacos and macaroni and cheese, and a brunch menu is offered on Sundays with lots of egg dishes along with chicken and waffles, French toast, pancakes and a number of options also found on the dinner and concert menus.

No matter where or when you dine at the place, the full bar should satisfy most people, with a beer list that includes options from some top New England breweries, while approximately 25 different wines are available as well, and some classic cocktails such as margaritas, old fashioneds, martinis, margaritas and sangria are also offered.

While the Bull Run may feel like it’s far, far away from Boston, it’s actually no more than an hour from the city (without traffic), and it’s a very scenic ride out there, especially if you stick mostly to Route 2A. And it really does feel like a destination spot where you can eat some good food, kick back with a drink or two, listen to some great live music and enjoy the rustic atmosphere throughout the place.

You may have some music lover friends who have told you about this spot, but for the most part it remains a bit of an unknown, especially to those in or near Boston.

Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road (Route 2A), Shirley, MA, 01464. bullrunrestaurant.com