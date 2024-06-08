Basketball Hall of Fame forward Chet Walker has died, NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson learned on Saturday. He was 84. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Walker's death.

Walker played 13 seasons in the NBA, including his last six in the league with the Bulls from 1969-1975. With the Bulls, he earned four All-Star nods while averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 474 games with the team. The Bulls went to the playoffs every season Walker was on the team.

In 1972, Walker scored a career-high and then franchise record 56 points against the Cincinnati Royals.

A Mississippi native, Walker attended high school in Michigan, but also went to Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He graduated from Bradley in 1962 as the school's all-time leading scorer. Today, his 1,975 career points ranks fourth on the Braves all-time scoring list. He still leads the school in career double-doubles, notching 54.

Walker was initially drafted into the NBA by the Syracuse Nationals in the second round of the 1962 NBA Draft, playing solely his rookie season there. After subsequently playing six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bulls traded Bob Kauffman and Jim Washington to the 76ers for Walker in 1969.

By the end of his career, Walker recorded 18,831 points, 7,314 rebounds and 2,126 assists on just south of 80% shooting from the free throw line and 47% shooting from the field.

Walker racked up an appearance on the 1962-63 All-Rookie team, seven All-Star nods, and an NBA Championship with the 76ers in 1967. The Braves retired his No. 31 jersey, too.

In 2012, it was announced Walker would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This past year, Walker was included in the Bulls' inaugural Ring of Honor class.

