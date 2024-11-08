Food & Drink

Burger King is giving away free chicken sandwiches for one day only

A cluckin’ good deal for the start of November.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Burger King is celebrating an important November holiday — and it isn’t Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 9, the chain is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day by offering a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $5 or more.

The deal is valid for one day only and open to members of Royal Perks — the brand’s loyalty program — which folks can sign up for on the company’s app or website.

The chain’s Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a breaded white meat chicken breast fillet topped with a savory sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted potato bun.

in April, it celebrated the solar eclipse with a buy-one-get-one Whopper offer. Then, in another celebration of celestial events, it had another BOGO Whopper offer in October on the day the supermoon reached peak fullness.

Burger King is not the only chain celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day with deep-fried deals. McDonald’s is selling McCrispy Sandwiches for $2 at participating restaurants nationwide on Nov. 9 via the chain’s app.

Popeyes is also offering customers a free Chicken Sandwich through its app for mobile pickup or delivery with any $10 purchase or more. The deal is available through Nov. 10

