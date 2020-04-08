Conn. Man Paints Special Tribute to Healthcare Workers

A college student from Burlington, Connecticut wanted to say thank you to all the healthcare workers who are working day and night to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and he did so by creating a beautiful tribute for the entire town to see.

Kevin Kryzwick, a 21-year-old Fairfield University student, painted an American flag, a health care worker in a mask and a thank you message on a rock along the side of the road at Case Road and Punch Brokk Road in Burlington.

“It’s important for them to realize as they’re driving by how important what they’re doing is,” Kryzwick said.

The college student returned home in Burlington after his study abroad program to Italy was cut short because of the coronavirus and the rock seemed like the perfect place for a tribute to people on the front lines here.

“Whenever there’s a special message that someone wants to portray, we also paint it on the rock,” he said.

A lot of people either know a healthcare worker or are one themselves, he said.

“I think it’s important for them to understand it that hits close to home. It’s not just something you see on the news every day,” he said.

The reality of the pandemic is particularly significant for Kryzwick, whose sister Tory is a nurse in Stamford and recently tested positive for COVID-19. She’s recovering and hopes to return to work soon.

“It was kind of a shock that we found out that she had it. On the other hand, she was in exposure with a lot of people that did have it and she was testing everybody every day. She was literally right on the front lines in the ED,” Kryzwick said.

The message of thanks is connecting with people in town and families have stopped by to take photos of the rock.

Kryzwick said people have been asking him to paint rocks in their neighborhoods too and he hopes his message is connecting with everyone.

“I am so thankful and so grateful for what they’re doing for my community and the nation. It means so much that we have people like them,” he said.