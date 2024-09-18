Greenwich

Bus transporting Greenwich, Conn. students drives the wrong way on I-95

By Angela Fortuna

First Student School Bus

A bus transporting Greenwich freshman football players home from a game went the wrong way on Interstate 95 Monday night.

The school district said it happened in the Norwalk area on I-95. The bus driver needed to re-enter the highway because of heavy traffic and detours, but did so in the wrong direction.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officials described the incident as disturbing, and said they're lucky there was very little oncoming traffic. No one was hurt.

Witnesses told school officials that the bus made a U-turn and proceeded back down the exit ramp after realizing what happened.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"We made it very clear to the bus company, First Student, that this is extremely unacceptable and demanded a full investigation," school officials said in a statement to families.

The district is requesting a GPS review of video footage from the bus. They also insisted that the bus driver not transport students on any long routes after school hours, pending the results of an investigation.

Depending on what the investigation finds, the school district said an "intensive re-training will be conducted."

U.S. & World

2024 DNC 42 mins ago

Warriors' Steve Kerr felt like ‘fish out of water' giving DNC speech

Middle East 3 hours ago

Hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon and Syria in a deadly attack. Here's what we know.

They've also asked First Student to be proactive with additional training for their drivers to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the bus company but has not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us