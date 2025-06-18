WATCH: Caitlin Clark involved in multiple scuffles vs. Connecticut Sun

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was in the middle of multiple dust-ups during Tuesday's tense matchup between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

The chippiness started in the second quarter, when Clark got into it with Sun guard Jacy Sheldon. The two exchanged words and Clark took a slight shove before the two sides were separated:

The intensity picked up in the third quarter when Sheldon poked Clark in the eye while guarding her. Clark took exception and pushed Sheldon, leading to more players from both teams jumping into the fray. Sun guard Marina Mabrey shoved Clark to the floor:

Clark, Mabrey, and Sun center Tina Charles were hit with technical fouls. Sheldon received a Flagrant for poking Clark in the eye.

Tensions boiled over again late in the fourth quarter after Sheldon took a hard foul from Fever guard Sophie Cunningham:

Clark, Cunningham and the Fever got the last laugh as they cruised to an 88-71 win over the Sun. Clark finished with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting (4-6 3-PT) and six assists.

Charles led the Sun with 20 points in the losing effort.

Indiana improved to 6-5 on the season. Connecticut fell to 2-9.

The Sun will look to bounce back against the Phoenix Mercury at home on Wednesday night.