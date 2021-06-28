Calif. Restricts State-Funded Travel to 5 States Following Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that state-funded travel to some states will be restricted following anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Bonta's travel restrictions added the states of Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list.

Prior to Monday's announcement, the following states were already subject to travel restrictions:

As a result of recently enacted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, California will — pursuant to state law — restrict state-funded travel to:



• Arkansas

• Florida

• Montana

• North Dakota

According to a press release, the aforementioned states enacted laws that aim to ban transgender youths from sports, access to life-saving care and more.

The new restrictions are in line with California's Assembly Bill 1887, or AB 1887, which was enacted in 2016. The bill determines that the state should take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

“Assembly Bill 1887 is about aligning our dollars with our values,” Attorney General Bonta said in a statement. "When states discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, California law requires our office to take action. These new additions to the state-funded travel restrictions list are about exactly that. It’s been 52 years to the day since the Stonewall Riots began, but that same fight remains all too alive and well in this country. Rather than focusing on solving real issues, some politicians think it’s in their best interest to demonize trans youth and block life-saving care. Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country — and the State of California is not going to support it.”

To read more about what the legislations passed at each of the five states mentioned above, click here.