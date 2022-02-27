Canada, European Nations Close Airspace to Russia

Canada joined several European countries in closing its airspace to all Russian aircrafts as the West ramps up pressure on Moscow for invading Ukraine.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Sunday that Canada will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks.

While there are no direct flights between Russia and Canada, several Russian flights a day pass through Canadian airspace to other countries, a spokesperson for Alghabra said.

Most European countries have either announced they are closing their airspace effective immediately or said they intend to do so soon. Officials in Italy, Norway, France, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands indicated Sunday that they would move to close their airspace to Russian flights.

Germany banned Russian flights and flight operators from its airspace starting at 3 p.m. local time Sunday, a government release said.

Britain previously banned Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot from entering the United Kingdom airspace.

So far Spain, Greece, Serbia and Turkey are among the few left that haven't joined in the move against Russia.

Such a move would largely cut off Russia from the shortest route west. But, Russia has also retaliated by banning at least nine countries from its airspace. The countermeasures imposed by Moscow would also make it more difficult for European carriers to fly east, notably to Asia.

The office of Ukraine’s president said a delegation will meet with Russian officials for talks. It comes amid Putin’s decision ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.