Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh smashes three world records in five days

Summer McIntosh has kept the authors of the history books busy over the last week.

The three-time Olympic champion from Canada became the first swimmer to break three world records at a single long course meet since Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At just 18 years old, McIntosh set her new records at the Canadian trials for the World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Singapore later this summer.

McIntosh's dominant stretch began on Saturday, where she posted a 3:54.18 in the 400m freestyle, shaving more than a full second off the previous world record. She followed that up on Monday by breaking the world record in the 200m individual medley at 2:05.70.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For her third world record, McIntosh clocked in at 4:23.65 in the 400m individual medley on Wednesday, surpassing the 4:24.38 record she set at last years Canadian Olympic Trials.

On top of the three world records, the three-time Olympic champion also set two more national records. She won the 200m butterfly, where she was less than a half-second off the world record, and the 800m freestyle, where she was within striking distance of a world record Katie Ledecky set last month.

McIntosh earned three gold medals and a silver medal during her Olympic debut in Paris last summer. The then-17-year-old took home gold in the 200m butterfly, 200m IM and 400m IM. She placed second in the 400m freestyle, beating out Ledecky but finishing just behind Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky discusses her future plans and if Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics is in the mix.