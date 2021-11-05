Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight: Date, time, live stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday for a fight with historic implications.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world will face Caleb Plant for the undisputed super-middleweight championship belt in front of a massive crowd at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old Mexican and four-division titleholder has been nearly unstoppable since suffering his lone career loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 with a 14-0-1 (8 KOs) record. Canelo outpointed Callum Smith to win the WBC and WBA belts last December finished Avni Yildirm in just three rounds in February and knocked out Billy Joe Sauders in eight rounds to win the WBO title in May.

He’s fought some of the best boxers in history over the course of his career, including Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto and two intense battles with Gennady Golovkin.

Plant began fighting at middleweight in 2014 and quickly moved up to super-middleweight as a natural 168-pounder. He honed in his skills as an amateur and possesses excellent speed and athleticism for the division.

Plant won the IBF belt in January 2019, outpointing the favorite Jose Uzcategui. He then defended his belt three times against Mike Lee in July 2019, Vincent Feigenbutz in February 2020 and Caleb Truax last January.

While Canelo has fought twice this year alone, Plant has only fought twice in the past two years. Alvarez is likely to be Plant’s toughest fight of his career.

Mainstream interest in the event quickly picked up steam after a physical altercation between the two boxers at a Sept. 22 press conference in Los Angeles that left Plant with a cut under his right eye.

On Nov. 6, the two men will settle their grudge in the ring in front of a sold-out crowd with a chance to make history.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of 168-pound showdown on Saturday night:

When does Canelo vs. Plant start?

The main card for Canelo vs. Plant will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

When will Canelo Alvarez fight Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant is the main event of the fight card. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and ring walkouts should begin approximately at 12 a.m. ET.

How can I watch Canelo vs. Plant?

Date: Nov. 6

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

How to watch: Showtime PPV