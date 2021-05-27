Canobie Lake Park, Storyland, Funtown Splashtown USA All Reopening This Weekend

Three popular New England theme parks are scheduled to reopen over Memorial Day weekend.

Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, Storyland in Glen, New Hampshire, and Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine are all set to reopen for the first time following the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts, had previously reopened, and Water Country in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is expected to reopen next month.

Here's a look at what you need to know about the three New England theme parks reopening this weekend:

Canobie Lake Park - May 29

Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire announced plans to safely reopen its doors to guests on Saturday, May 29 for the park’s 2021 season.

The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer.

To limit attendance in accordance with the state’s reopening guidelines, guests must purchase tickets and make reservations to enter the park. Guests should also be prepared to wear masks, practice social distancing and have their temperature taken during touch-free readings before entering the park.

Story Land - May 29

Story Land – “where fantasy lives!” – is set to reopen Saturday, May 29.

The theme park will operate between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with enhanced health and safety measures in place to help protect guests and employees.

Visitors will be required to wear facial coverings, practice social distancing from groups not in their party and submit to temperature checks upon arrival.

Funtown Splashtown USA - May 29

Funtown Splashtown USA will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend by reopening its doors to guests on May 29 – with safety measures in place.

Anyone over the age of two will be required to wear face masks in the park’s common areas, changing areas, restrooms and at the Tiki Bar. Facial coverings are not required in while swimming, waiting in lines or riding down water slides.

Park officials say tickets are now available for purchase and reservations are not be required for entry as the number of vaccinations rise in the New England area.