William Evans

Capitol Police Union Warns of Potential Exodus After Latest Attack, Urges Security Increases

"I’ve had many younger officers confide in me that they’re actively looking at other agencies and departments right now," Capitol Police Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said

A Capitol Hill police officer tends to the reinforced gate at the Capitol on April 3, 2021.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Capitol Police Union's head pushed Congress on Sunday to ramp up security after a second attack at the complex this year left another officer dead and also warned of a possible thinning of the department's ranks.

Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee, noted in a statement that the department is currently 233 officers below its authorized level of more than 2,000.

"We are struggling to meet existing mission requirements even with the officers working massive amounts of forced overtime," he said. "In the next 3-5 years we have another 500 officers who will be eligible to retire. Many of these officers could put in their retirement papers tomorrow. I’ve had many younger officers confide in me that they’re actively looking at other agencies and departments right now."

Papathanasiou said the latest attack on Friday, which killed Officer William Evans, left has left his peers "reeling." He noted Evans was "well respected within the department and his loss will not be forgotten."

