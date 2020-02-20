Beverly Grove

Car Plummets From Calif. Parking Garage

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An SUV dropped off an upper floor of a parking structure, falling possibly three stories, and landing on its roof in Beverly Grove Thursday afternoon.

Two cars were involved in a crash inside the Beverly Connection parking structure located at 100 N La Cienega Blvd. at 1:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said. It's across from the Beverly Center.

Someone called in to report seeing one of the cars drive off a floor of the parking structure and land on another car below, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

U.S. & World

ROGER STONE 6 hours ago

Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison

2020 Presidential Race 19 hours ago

‘Fat Broads’ and Billionaires: Top Moments From the Nevada Democratic Debate

Two people were suffered non-life threatening injuries. No one was yet taken to the hospital as of 1:50 p.m.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Beverly Grovecar accident
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us