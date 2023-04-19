Coronavirus

CDC Signs Off on 2nd Dose of Omicron Covid Booster for Older Adults

The recommendation is in line with the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the additional dose on Tuesday

FILE - A pharmacist prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Southwest Senior Center on Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago.
Scott Olson/Getty Images (File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday backed a second dose of the updated Covid booster for older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The recommendation is in line with the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the additional dose on Tuesday.

Those 65 and older can get a second dose of the updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid booster at least four months after their last dose, the FDA said in a statement. Most people who are immunocompromised can get an additional dose at least two months after their last dose, according to the agency.

President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan bill that directs the federal government to declassify as much intelligence as possible about the origins of COVID-19.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us