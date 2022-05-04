Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With These Food Discounts and Deals

Cinco De Mayo is this Thursday, and it's a day for celebration. Although the holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the holiday has grown in the United States tremendously. Many businesses across the country offer deals to commemorate the holiday. Keep reading to discover five businesses with current offerings.

Chipotle

Chipotle is one business that never misses a Cinco De Mayo Celebration. It is offering free delivery through May 6 with promo code DELIVER to celebrate the holiday.

Chili's

Enjoy $5 drink specials all day on May 5 at participating locations.

Chevys Fresh Mex

This restaurant is offering 3 tacos for $6 on Cinco De Mayo.

7-Eleven

If you're a rewards member, you can buy three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 through May 24.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

This East Coast restaurant began celebrating early with 5 Days of Cinco, which began on May 1. On Cinco De Mayo, the restaurant will be giving away merchandise and offering patrons to enter multiple giveaways, including winning a trip to Mexico and free dinner for a year.