US Census

Census to Stop Counting Americans a Month Early Amid Growing Fears of an Undercount

Census Bureau move has raised fears among civil rights groups, researchers and other experts who fear that a significant portion of the population could be left out of the count

File
Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Census Bureau is halting its field operations to count the population a month ahead of schedule, the agency's director announced in a statement Monday night, raising fears of a national undercount.

Steven Dillingham said in a statement posted on the bureau's website that the agency is ending all of its counting efforts on Sept. 30, a month sooner than previously expected, which means all enumerators who are door-knocking to collect responses from those who have not already self-responded onlineby phone or by mail will halt their efforts then.

He also said those self-response options will also close on that date.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: Trump Says Death Toll ‘Is What It Is'; Clorox Can't Meet Demand for Wipes Until 2021

North Carolina 17 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Drives Rain, Wind Up Interstate 95

The move has raised fears among various civil rights groups, researchers and other experts who fear that a significant portion of the population, such as minorities and immigrants, could be left of out the tally.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

US CensusCensus
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us