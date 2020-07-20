climate change

Sunny Day Floods Expected to Increase Dramatically

The NOAA published a study showing that New England could be facing significant flooding brought on by climate change

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A recent study published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that we could be facing significant consequences of a rising sea level, brought on by climate change, sooner rather than later in New England.

High-tide flooding is directly related to the rising sea level. Most of the flooding is seen as a nuisance, but cumulatively, it can have a significant impact on infrastructure. In Boston, the peak number of these high-tide flood days occurred in 2017, with 22 events.

On average, we see about six of these high-tide flood days per year. This study indicates that number will grow to between 11 and 18 this year, to between 20 and 35 by 2030, and to a staggering 45-to-95 range by 2050.

Weather Stories

Weather 1 hour ago

Boston Records First Heat Wave of 2020, Storms Possible Monday

forecast 5 hours ago

Extreme Heat, Humidity Continues With a Chance of Isolated Thunderstorms

The report uncovers similar findings in Portland, Maine; Woods Hole and Nantucket in Massachusetts; Newport and Providence in Rhode Island; and New London and Bridgeport in Connecticut. That's not to mention the hundreds of other coastal communities in the United States seeing similar effects.

Most of these high-tide flood events occurred during the winter in New England. That is concerning because we typically see our greatest potential of storm surge and coastal flooding during winter nor'easters. Due to climatology and prevailing wind direction, we are more likely to experience major flooding during one of these winter storms.

As the frequency of these events begin to increase, the probability that one will coincide with a winter coastal storm also increases.

See the full report from the NOAA below.

This article tagged under:

climate changeMassachusettsBOSTONNew Englandflooding
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us