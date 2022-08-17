recipe

Charred Poblano Carnitas Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

3 fresh green poblano peppers, grilled & charred, peeled, deseeded, and stemmed

1 orange, peeled, halved, and grilled

1 head of garlic, roasted

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

6 tomatillos, husked and grilled

1 jalapeno, seeded

1 onion, peeled and grilled

¼ cup coconut milk

1 large sprig of fresh oregano

3 bay leaves

1TBS + ½ tsp salt, divided

5-6 lbs boneless Boston butt pork, cut into 3” cubes

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp cumin

Extra virgin olive oil

Tortillas, your favorite (I love almond flour or soft flour tortillas)

More from The Chef's Pantry

recipe 1 hour ago

Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa Recipe

recipe Jun 27

Master Chef Award-Winning White Clam Pizza

PREPARATION:

In a high-powered mixer, puree grilled peppers, grilled orange, roasted garlic, jalapeno, grilled onion and coconut milk. Add ½ - 1 tsp salt to taste. Set aside.

Preheat a griddle or cast iron skillet on high. In a large bowl, toss the cubes of Boston butt pork with cumin, coriander, and a generous sprinkling of salt and extra virgin olive oil. Sear on all 6 sides of the cubes until a nice crust and caramelization starts to form and place in a slow cooker. 

Pour the charred poblano sauce on top and toss in the sprig of oregano and bay leaves. Cover and set the slow cooker on low for 6 hours.  

When the meat is fork tender, shred on a rimmed baking sheet and place in an insulated baker ready for serving family style. Pour 1-2 cups of the cooking liquid on top and keep warm until ready to serve with Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa and a Spicy Frozen Pineapple Coconut Margarita!

To watch Anna make the carnitas, along with her sweet and spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa and a Pineapple Coconut Margarita, watch below for the full episode of The Chef's Pantry.

On this episode of the Chef's Pantry, Anna is celebrating the hot summer nights with a variety of Latin inspired recipes from charred, pork carnitas to a spicy, coconut margarita that packs a punch.

This article tagged under:

recipeAnna RossiporkCarnitasPoblano
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us