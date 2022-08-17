Charred Poblano Carnitas Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

3 fresh green poblano peppers, grilled & charred, peeled, deseeded, and stemmed

1 orange, peeled, halved, and grilled

1 head of garlic, roasted

6 tomatillos, husked and grilled

1 jalapeno, seeded

1 onion, peeled and grilled

¼ cup coconut milk

1 large sprig of fresh oregano

3 bay leaves

1TBS + ½ tsp salt, divided

5-6 lbs boneless Boston butt pork, cut into 3” cubes

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp cumin

Extra virgin olive oil

Tortillas, your favorite (I love almond flour or soft flour tortillas)

PREPARATION:

In a high-powered mixer, puree grilled peppers, grilled orange, roasted garlic, jalapeno, grilled onion and coconut milk. Add ½ - 1 tsp salt to taste. Set aside.

Preheat a griddle or cast iron skillet on high. In a large bowl, toss the cubes of Boston butt pork with cumin, coriander, and a generous sprinkling of salt and extra virgin olive oil. Sear on all 6 sides of the cubes until a nice crust and caramelization starts to form and place in a slow cooker.

Pour the charred poblano sauce on top and toss in the sprig of oregano and bay leaves. Cover and set the slow cooker on low for 6 hours.

When the meat is fork tender, shred on a rimmed baking sheet and place in an insulated baker ready for serving family style. Pour 1-2 cups of the cooking liquid on top and keep warm until ready to serve with Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa and a Spicy Frozen Pineapple Coconut Margarita!

To watch Anna make the carnitas, along with her sweet and spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa and a Pineapple Coconut Margarita, watch below for the full episode of The Chef's Pantry.

On this episode of the Chef's Pantry, Anna is celebrating the hot summer nights with a variety of Latin inspired recipes from charred, pork carnitas to a spicy, coconut margarita that packs a punch.