Check Your Balance: Stimulus Payments Begin Arriving in Bank Accounts

The third round of coronavirus stimulus checks have begun arriving in Americans bank accounts.

Tens of millions of people are due to receive the payments via direct deposit on Wednesday. Of the estimated 160 million stimulus checks to be issued, the vast majority will be sent by direct deposit, according to the IRS.

The checks are worth up to $1,400 per qualifying individual and each of his or her dependents, CNBC reports. To see how much you may qualify for, use this calculator from personal finance website Grow.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discuss the American Relief Act and how it will help all Americans.

Not everyone will receive their check on Wednesday. Subsequent rounds of payments will occur via an ACH settlement scheduled each Wednesday after the payments are issued, according to the Treasury Department. The ACH Network is a payment system that enables direct deposits and payments to accounts at U.S. banks and credit unions nationwide.

If those funds do not go through, the government will reissue the payments as paper checks.

Taxpayers can track the status of their payments using the IRS's Get My Payment tool.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on March 11, triggering the release of the stimulus payments. It also extends the $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September and expands tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave, plus spending for renters, food programs and people’s utility bills.