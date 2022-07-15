Chef Dell Leandro's Summer Corn Salad

Summer Corn Salad
Ingredients
5 Ea. diced farmstand Heirloom tomatoes
1 pinhalved cherry Heirloom tomato
4Ea. grilled corn on the cob
1Ea. peeled small, diced cucumber
½ small, diced red onion
1 Cup cooked, drained white beans
1 cup cooked red quinoa
1 cup fava beans- blanched, drained
¼ bunch, sliced basil
¼ cup olive oil
1Ea. lemon juice
2Oz red wine vinegar
salt + pepper to taste
Method:
- In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.
2. Toss lightly, adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Red Pepper Aioli
Ingredients:
2 ea. roasted red pepper
1 cup garlic cloves
2 cups olive oil
½ mustard
1 ea. lemon, juiced
1 T crushed red pepper
1 cup mayo
Method
1 - To a heavy-bottomed pan, add garlic and olive oil.
Cook it on medium-low for about 20 minutes, until garlic is soft but not yet brown.
Set it aside and cool.
2- Add roasted red pepper to a food processor and puree. Add roasted red garlic, mustard, and lemon juice.
3- Slowly add half the oil.
4- In a mixing bowl, add the red pepper puree and mayo. Season with salt and pepper to taste.