Chick-fil-A is bringing back this frosty drink after a 5-year hiatus

America’s six-day-a-week chicken chain is summoning summer flavors to beat the chill.
On Jan. 2, Chick-fil-A announced the return of two fan-favorite items: its Key lime-flavored seasonal beverages and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.
Starting Jan. 7, customers can spice up their life with the sandwich, then cool it down with the citrusy drinks at participating restaurants nationwide, for a limited time.
Key Lime Seasonal beverages are back
Originally introduced as a limited-time offering nationwide in 2019 — and only for about two months — Chick-fil-A’s Key lime drinks are back after five years.
- Key Lime Lemonade combines Lemonade or Diet Lemonade with natural Key lime flavor.
- Key Lime Frosted Lemonade combines Lemonade or Diet Lemonade and Chick-fil-A “Icedream,” which is a soft-serve-style dessert, mixed with natural Key lime flavor.
This long-awaited return has been met with praise online, with one fan posting on X, “Keylime is back at Chick-fil-A and I’m about to be a broke boy.”
Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is also back
The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich was first introduced in 2021 and features a grilled breast of chicken marinated with a blend of peppers, along with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato and Cilantro Lime Sauce served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun.
“Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer, while bringing the spice our Guests crave at this time of year,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a press release, adding that the Key lime drinks could “beat those winter blues.”
