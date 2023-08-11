Child, 3, riding on a migrant bus from Texas to Chicago dies

A 3-year-old child riding one of Texas' migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago, officials said Friday, the first time the state has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

Texas authorities confirmed a child's death in a statement Friday but did not say where the child was from or why they became ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the child was 3 years old and died Thursday in Marion County, in the southern part of that state.

The child received treatment from paramedics and later died at a hospital, according to the agency. The bus departed from the Texas border city of Brownsville.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said the passengers who got on the bus underwent a temperature check and were asked if they had any existing medical conditions that may require assistance. The TDEM said no passengers presented with a fever or any medical concerns.

"Every loss of life is a tragedy," the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. "Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 9-1-1 for emergency attention."

The TDEM added the passengers got on the bus to Chicago willingly, signed a consent waiver and that food and water were distributed on board.

The AP reported spokespersons for the TDEM did not immediately respond to questions seeking additional details Friday.

Illinois officials said in a statement they were working with health officials, state police and federal authorities "to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation."

Texas has bused more than 30,000 migrants to Democratic-controlled cities across the U.S. since last year as part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's sprawling border mission known as Operation Lone Star. Besides Chicago, buses have also been sent to Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles.