Cheshire

Child Dies After Getting Hit by a Car in Cheshire, Conn.

Chester police lights
NBC10

A child has died after being hit by a car in Cheshire Friday night.

Cheshire Police Department responded to Wiese Road near Richmond Glen Drive for reports that a child had been struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m.

"The child was provided first aid by responding officers and paramedics at the scene but was transported to a local hospital," said police. "The child was then transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries."

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was on scene after the accident and has cooperated with the investigation.

The Cheshire Police Traffic Division along with the Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team also responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
