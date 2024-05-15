2-year-old seriously injured after falling out of moving SUV in Clinton, Conn.

A 2-year-old boy has serious injuries after opening the door of a moving SUV in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon and falling out, according to state police.
State police said it happened on Sunnybrook Lane in Clinton around 3:14 p.m. and the child was taken to Yale Children's Hospital.
The driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for possible injuries. An 11-year-old child was also in the vehicle and had no apparent injuries, according to state police.
The Connecticut State Police - Central District Major Crime Squad and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating.
