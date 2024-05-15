Clinton

2-year-old seriously injured after falling out of moving SUV in Clinton, Conn.

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 2-year-old boy has serious injuries after opening the door of a moving SUV in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon and falling out, according to state police.

State police said it happened on Sunnybrook Lane in Clinton around 3:14 p.m. and the child was taken to Yale Children's Hospital.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for possible injuries. An 11-year-old child was also in the vehicle and had no apparent injuries, according to state police.

The Connecticut State Police - Central District Major Crime Squad and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Clinton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us