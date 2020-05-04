Toddler Dies After Getting Hit by a Car in Willington

A toddler has died after getting hit by a car in Willington over the weekend.

Troopers were called to Tolland Turnpike in Willington around 5 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

Initial reports show the collision involved a vehicle and a 3-year-old boy, according to state police.

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, troopers added. His identity has not been released.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

The collision remains under investigation.