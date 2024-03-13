Baby dead after being attacked by dog in Connecticut

A 1-year-old has died after being attacked by a dog in East Hartford on Wednesday, according to police.

The child was bitten several times at a home on Fuller Avenue, police said. The baby was taken to the hospital where they ultimately died.

Two dogs have since been removed from the home and they are being quarantined, police said. One of the dogs was the primary aggressor, police said Thursday morning.

Authorities are not releasing the small child's name out of respect for the family.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they mourn their loss. May they find solace and strength during this challenging time," the police department said.

The investigation remains ongoing.