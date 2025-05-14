When is a child too old to be in an opposite-sex changing room? The internet debates

When is a child too old to be in an opposite-sex changing room? One gym goer, who recently found herself in an awkward situation, believes that by age 6, it may be time to make the switch.

Recently, a woman named Safa sparked a debate on TikTok after posting about an encounter in the women’s locker room at the London fitness center she frequents. Citing concerns related to her work — she owns a private tutoring business — Safa asked TODAY.com to identify her by her first name only.

In the now-viral video, Safa, 28, shared frustration over mothers bringing their sons into the women’s changing room instead of utilizing the available family facilities. What pushed her over the edge, she said, was overhearing a mom remind her son, who appeared to be about 6, not to “look and point and laugh at people like last time.”

“I teach 7 and 8 year olds, and believe me, by age 6-plus, body awareness kicks in,” Safa tells TODAY. “And I can see for some of the lads in the changing room, it’s as uncomfortable for them as it is for us.”

Safa noted that her gym is located in an area with a significant Arab population, where many women observe modesty in accordance with cultural and religious practices, making the situation even more sensitive.

“Would you be OK with a 6-year-old girl in the men’s changing room? I don’t think so. So why is it acceptable in reverse?” Safa asks. “Allowing boys into women’s spaces teaches them, early on, that compromising women’s boundaries is acceptable."

Safa's TikTok sparked a wave of responses with commenters both supporting and challenging her perspective. Some praised her for addressing a sensitive issue, while others criticized her stance, accusing her of being intolerant of kids.

“My career is dedicated to serving children,” she says.

"Tell me you don’t have kids without telling me you don’t have kids," one person wrote.

"This! Some young boy about 7 or 8 in the ladies. What made it worse was when I was in the pool his dad walks out of the men’s to meet them."

"Gurl i have 4 kids. i stand with you on this. idk what’s up with these comments, but it’s disgusting for sure to bring your SON who is any older then 4 to a WOMANS changing room."

"Grow up. they're kids. it could be your kids that in that situation. what goes around comes around. ridiculous video get rid of it."

"I’m so glad you spoke up about this. I cant stand entitled parents thinking they can break the rules."

"Maybe get a private gym built in your own house so you don’t have to deal with this ‘problem.' Idk."

What Safa wants is for parents to extend the same respect and mindfulness that she offers them in daily life. For instance, she avoids occupying seats trains reserve for families and refrains from using family bathrooms.

“I just want this one space, the women’s changing room, where I can feel at ease,” she explains. "A grown woman shouldn't have to cover up in a space created for women."

