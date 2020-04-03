Children — But Also Parents — Adapt to Life Over Video Chat During Coronavirus Pandemic

With many parts of the U.S. now almost a month into seemingly open-ended orders to stay at home, the initial novelty of moving life online has begun to wear off. That's left parents to figure out how to incorporate digital learning, socializing and activity into already-packed schedules, according to NBC News.

For the children, video-based classes and meetups offer a dose of normalcy, which parents can also appreciate. But some child experts have released studies warning against allowing children to spend too much time in front of screens. One published by JAMA Pediatrics links an extended amount of screen time to possibly stunting children’s development.

However, Joshua Rosenthal, president of Manhattan Psychology Group, said that these are unique circumstances.

“A lot of parents are afraid of that, and I just say don't worry about it,” Rosenthal said. “This is a crisis situation.”

