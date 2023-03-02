Child's Facetime Call Leads Police to Florida Home Where Dad Killed Daughter, 3 Others, Officials Say

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his daughter, her mother and two others inside a home Wednesday, according to police.

The bodies of Mae Terwilliger, 63; Michael Andrew Watson, 36; Constance Marie Terwilliger, 35; and Kiarrra Terwilliger, 15, were found with gunshot wounds inside the home, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a press conference.

Two kids, ages 6 and 9, were found unharmed inside the home on Southwest Alan Shepherd Avenue in Canaveral Groves, the sheriff said.

Police said that the incident came to light when they received a 911 call around 2 a.m. Wednesday from someone who was contacted by one of the unharmed children inside the home.

Police said that the incident came to light when they received a 911 call around 2 a.m. Wednesday from someone who was video called by one of the children inside the home who told them what had happened.

"Something like facetime, or something of that nature, through video contact, the small child told the reportee what had taken place and what they had seen at the house," Ivey said.

"(The caller) kept the child on the video the entire time as they were concerned for the child's safety,” Ivey added.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Domenico Gigante of Rockledge, is now facing four counts of premeditated first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Brevard County Jail, according to Telemundo affiliate WTMO-CD.

The sheriff said that investigators believe the incident is domestic in nature and an isolated incident. Investigators have not yet established the suspect's motive.