decision 2024

Chris Christie caught on a hot mic saying Nikki Haley was going to get ‘smoked'

"She’s not up to this," Christie said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic Wednesday night, appearing to say that Nikki Haley was going to get "smoked" in the Republican presidential race.

Christie's comments came while he was offstage before his event in Windham, N.H., where he announced that he was dropping his presidential bid. The comments could be clearly heard on the livestream of the event.

He appeared to be talking about how much she had spent on TV ads — more than both DeSantis and himself, adding, "I mean, who’s punching above their weight and who’s getting a return on their investment?"

“She’s going to get smoked — you and I both know it. She’s not up to this," Christie said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

This article tagged under:

decision 2024
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us