Remains of California Woman Found 15 Years After Her Murder

Placer County sheriff’s detectives arrested Garcia after they found hair and blood spots with Wilson’s DNA in his car.

By Associated Press

State of California Department of Justice

Fifteen years after a California woman disappeared and 13 years after a man was convicted of her murder, authorities said Monday that they have found her body.

Christie Wilson, 27, was last seen in the parking lot of the Thunder Valley Casino northeast of Sacramento.

FILE - This Nov. 21, 2006, file photo shows Mario Flavio Garcia at his murder trial in Sacramento, Calif. Fifteen years after a California woman, Christie Wilson, disappeared and 13 years after a man, Garcia, was convicted of her murder, authorities say they've found her body. (Lezlie Sterling/Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File)

Wilson had been gambling with Mario Flavio Garcia at the casino and surveillance video showed the pair walking toward the exit in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2005.

Garcia was convicted in 2007 of first-degree murder and sentenced to 59 years to life in prison.

Last week investigators returned to Garcia’s former home in Auburn, California and conducted a new search, according to a statement Monday from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office

“They scanned the four-and-a-half-acre lot using Ground Penetrating Radar technology and identified several areas of interest," the statement said. “Detectives and investigators searching one of those areas located and recovered skeletal remains which were brought to the Placer County Morgue for examination. Dental records have confirmed the remains found on the property, formerly owned by Garcia, are those of Christie Wilson."

Wilson's family has been notified, the statement said. Sheriff's officials planned to announce more details at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Garcia, now 67, is serving his sentence at the R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego, according to the Sacramento Bee.

