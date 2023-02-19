Station Nightclub

Church Holds Remembrance Mass for 20th Anniversary of Station Nightclub Fire

The Feb. 20, 2003, fire started when pyrotechnics lit during a concert ignited foam used as soundproofing.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

St. Kevin Church in Warwick, Rhode Island will be holding a remembrance mass for the 20th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire in West Warwick.

The mass will take place at 10 a.m., you can watch it here.

According to WJAR reports, families of loved ones lost in the tragedy, former public officials and first responders.

