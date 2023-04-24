Media

CNBC Anchor Hadley Gamble Accused NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of Sexual Harassment, Her Lawyer Says

NBCUniversal announced Sunday that Shell was leaving the company "effective immediately" following an investigation into "inappropriate conduct"

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - APRIL 15: CNBC's Middle East anchor Hadley Gamble at the new Middle East Headquarters Abu Dhabi Global Market on April 15, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Hadley Gamble, a CNBC anchor and international correspondent, accused former NBCUniversal chief executive Jeff Shell of sexual harassment and sex discrimination in a complaint to the media company, her lawyer stated to NBC News on Monday.

Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, announced Sunday that Shell was exiting "effective immediately" after an outside legal counsel investigation into "inappropriate conduct." NBC News, CNBC and this station are part of NBCUniversal.

The corporation did not specify how Shell had violated company policy. In a separate statement, Shell said that he had had an "inappropriate relationship with a woman at the company."

Gamble's claims appear to go further than that characterization. In a statement, Gamble's lawyer, Suzanne McKie, said "the investigation into Mr. Shell arose from a complaint by my client of sexual harassment and sex discrimination."

"Given these circumstances," McKie added, "it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy violated." (Gamble's name was first reported by the entertainment news website Deadline.)

Comcast did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on the apparent discrepancy in the language used by Shell and Gamble's lawyer.

Shell did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment on McKie's statement. In the statement he released Sunday, Shell apologized for his conduct and said: "I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

