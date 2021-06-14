Cancer

CNN's Christiane Amanpour Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis," the anchor told viewers Monday

By Elizabeth Chuck | NBC News

Angela Merkel Awarded The Fulbright Prize For International
NurPhoto

Veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour told viewers Monday that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident," she said. "I'm also fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Amanpour, 63, made her announcement from her home studio in London, returning to the airwaves after a four-week hiatus that she described as a "bit of a roller coaster" during which she received her diagnosis.

She said she was sharing her news "in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really, mostly, as a shoutout to early diagnosis."

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 17 hours ago

NATO Leaders Declare China a Global Security Challenge

capitol riot 2 hours ago

New US Intel Report Warns of More Violence by QAnon Followers

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CancerCNNChristiane Amanpour
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us