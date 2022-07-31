Co-Pilot Dead After Fall or Jump From Small Plane Making Emergency Landing

The man's body was found in the backyard of a home near North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where the pilot was able to land the plane

WRAL

The co-pilot of a small plane died Friday after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.

NBC affiliate WRAL reports that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He did not have a parachute.

The pilot made an emergency landing at the airport Friday afternoon after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear. He was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot was the only person on board the turboprop aircraft when it landed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The plane, which is owned by SPORE LTD LLC, is a small 10-person plane, according to WRAL.

Local, state and federal authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us