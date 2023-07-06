White House

Cocaine found in the White House was in a different location than previously reported, sources say

The sources maintain that the area is highly trafficked, keeping with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's characterization in yesterday’s briefing

Multiple officials involved in the White House cocaine inquiry now say the bag of powder was found in a cubby near the White House's West Executive entrance, not the formal West Wing lobby as was previously reported.

Investigators expect to be done with the investigation by Monday, two sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News. The inquiry was previously expected to take a couple of weeks.

In updating the location of where the cocaine was found, officials said that area was also heavily trafficked. The cocaine was found in an entrance area between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, the sources said. The entrance is near where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo or SUV, park. It is one floor below the main West Wing offices and the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area.

Forensic work on the cocaine bag continued on Thursday, though officials are setting low expectations that they will be able to identify the person who left the cocaine.

The White House was briefly evacuated after the substance was found on Sunday, but the substance was since deemed not hazardous.

